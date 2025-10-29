Bunge Global (BG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Bunge Global to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $22.4629 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.0%

BG opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 37.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on Bunge Global in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

