Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Byline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BY opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.86. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,491.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,121.92. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,848,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.