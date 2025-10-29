CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $575.00 to $645.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 target price on CACI International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.75.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $572.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.24. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $596.95.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total value of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 150.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 21.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

