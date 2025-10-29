Cadence Bank $CADE Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Cadence Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.