Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$211.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$154.00 to C$211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.67.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
