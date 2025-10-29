Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$211.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$154.00 to C$211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPS.A

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Shares of TSE HPS.A opened at C$203.39 on Monday. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$69.29 and a twelve month high of C$204.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.