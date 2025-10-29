Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

Get Exagen alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exagen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XGN

Exagen Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 130.38% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $375,722.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,527.14. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 83,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.