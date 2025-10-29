Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.89.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 3,120.14%.The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $80,111.65. Following the sale, the director owned 1,904,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,938.62. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd C. Bennett sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $31,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 700,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,005.04. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 68,936 shares of company stock worth $152,085 in the last ninety days. 22.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Recommended Stories

