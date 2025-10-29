Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 14,957.9% in October

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 286,100 shares, a growth of 14,957.9% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Canadian Critical Minerals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RIINF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

