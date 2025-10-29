Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 14,957.9% in October

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 286,100 shares, a growth of 14,957.9% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Canadian Critical Minerals Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of RIINF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Canadian Critical Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Critical Minerals
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.