Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.16 and its 200 day moving average is $279.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

