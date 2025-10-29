Capital Management Associates Inc Sells 6,629 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Capital Management Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

