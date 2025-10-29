CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

