Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

