CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CB Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer L. George sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $167,142.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,247.75. This represents a 29.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 97,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 65,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

