Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.76.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.