CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Stock analysts at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CICC Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 8,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,724. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,195,797 shares of company stock worth $76,606,240. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,131,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360,260 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,682 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

