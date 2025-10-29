Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MU opened at $221.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $224.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $864,335.36. Following the sale, the director owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,106.08. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,256 shares of company stock worth $25,564,625. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.