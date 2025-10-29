Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Price

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.7%

BKR opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

