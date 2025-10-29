Citigroup Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $2,000.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,170.83.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,755.94 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,854.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,885.53.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,428 shares of company stock worth $2,371,476. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

