Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

