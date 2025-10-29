Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 273.85%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

