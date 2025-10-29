Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $412.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -484.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

