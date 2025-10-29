Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 728 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.76.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

