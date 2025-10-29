Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.58. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.