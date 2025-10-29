Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $36.45 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The company has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.