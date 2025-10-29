Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $36.45 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.76.
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The company has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
