Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Short Interest Update

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 139,900 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the September 30th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CNTM opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.17. Connectm Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connectm Technology Solutions stock. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.26% of Connectm Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

