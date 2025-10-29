Credit Acceptance (CACC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.87 per share and revenue of $592.1890 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $60 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $494.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.57 and a 200-day moving average of $495.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.19. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $414.15 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03.

In other news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total value of $3,075,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,143,626.73. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total transaction of $2,026,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,884.44. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,697 shares of company stock worth $6,981,255. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $440.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

