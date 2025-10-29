CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Arete upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Arete now has a $706.00 price target on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $553.64 and last traded at $546.94, with a volume of 3363679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $529.70.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Arete Research set a $706.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of -459.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 124.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.