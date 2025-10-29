CSX (CSX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2025 – CSX was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – CSX had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/20/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2025 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2025 – CSX was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/17/2025 – CSX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

10/17/2025 – CSX was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $42.00.

10/17/2025 – CSX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

10/17/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

10/8/2025 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – CSX had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/27/2025 – CSX had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

9/24/2025 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $891,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,286.40. This trade represents a 31.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Boone sold 31,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,120,702.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 197,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,128,532.89. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.