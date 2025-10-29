Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP) Short Interest Up 315.1% in October

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, an increase of 315.1% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%

DIVP opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:DIVP Free Report ) by 288.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.

