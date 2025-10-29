Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.6154.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Barclays cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $123.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

