Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $869.0280 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $590.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $520.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $601.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 22.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 85,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $463.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

