Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,471,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,160,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avient by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 564,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after acquiring an additional 279,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,118,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,871,000 after acquiring an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Avient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 85.94%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

