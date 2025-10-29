Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,037,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $235.74 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $286,690.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,480.42. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,048. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,957 shares of company stock valued at $745,501 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Cfra set a $225.00 target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.14.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

