Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Cwm LLC reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33,073 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 9,002 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $163,026.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $996,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,880.98. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,354. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.60. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

