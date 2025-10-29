Cwm LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

HTBK stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, COO Thomas A. Sa purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

