Cwm LLC Has $223,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 169.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 305,740 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,718,224 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 536,978 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

