Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 36.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

