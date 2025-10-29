Cwm LLC Purchases 5,802 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 139.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 944.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 1,012,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $987.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $82.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. New Street Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.45 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.