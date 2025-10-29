CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.8462.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $522.02 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $271.68 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

