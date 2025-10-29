D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

HCA stock opened at $466.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $469.18. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

