D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $292.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.17.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

