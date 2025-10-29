D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 726 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Humana were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Humana alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,164,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $295.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $315.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.