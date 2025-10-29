D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $687,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 243.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Virtu Financial by 89.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

