D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 78,579 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 398.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 474,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.