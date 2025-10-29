D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

URGN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of URGN stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.00. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urogen Pharma

In related news, CFO Chris Degnan sold 2,203 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $37,120.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $38,418. This trade represents a 49.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock worth $259,713 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,157,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

