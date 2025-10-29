DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. National Bankshares set a $89.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

