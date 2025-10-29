DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.34.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

