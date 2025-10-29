Defined Financial Planning LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Defined Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 10,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 45.7% in the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 38.8% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.58. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Arete Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.58.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

