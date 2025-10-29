Dempze Nancy E Sells 1,205 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dempze Nancy E cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

