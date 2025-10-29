Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.5%

About Ag Growth International

Shares of AFN opened at C$35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$30.81 and a 1 year high of C$55.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.91. The firm has a market cap of C$668.40 million, a P/E ratio of -98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.